StockNews.com Lowers Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of DB opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is 8.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at $514,620,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at about $52,742,000. Amundi lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 74,312,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $941,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899,029 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,079,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,705 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,569,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

