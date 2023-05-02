StockNews.com Lowers Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HT. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.75.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:HT opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.53 million, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.01.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,290.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hersha Hospitality Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,075,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

Further Reading

