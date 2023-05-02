StockNews.com Lowers Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Intrepid Potash Stock Performance

IPI stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.11. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $86.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.11). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $66.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 67.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a diversified mineral company, which engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions.

