StockNews.com Upgrades Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AGI. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities cut Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. CIBC raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.08.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

AGI stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.8% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 33,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 4.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

