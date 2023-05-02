STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $90.81 Million

STP (STPT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0467 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $90.81 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STP has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00026674 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019714 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018291 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001097 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,592.43 or 1.00026400 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000104 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04613388 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $4,680,950.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

