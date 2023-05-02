Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $46.09 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 9.8% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $46,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $206.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $284.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $217.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.41.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

