Stratis Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $79.25 million and $15.51 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,873.82 or 0.06530965 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00058841 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00038516 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00019940 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,695,597 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

