Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Increased to $345.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.71.

Stryker Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $299.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,593.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

