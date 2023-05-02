Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,535,900 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 1,455,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,679.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sumitomo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Sumitomo Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Sumitomo Pharma stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 991. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. Sumitomo Pharma has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $9.69.

About Sumitomo Pharma

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

