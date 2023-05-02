Summit Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 3,159 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6,480.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,611,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,766,000 after buying an additional 1,587,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.6% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,279,000 after buying an additional 955,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 53.9% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,342,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,482,000 after buying an additional 820,354 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AZN opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.03.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.97%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also

