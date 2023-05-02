Summit Financial LLC Has $397,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Summit Financial LLC cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Netflix Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $324.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $323.06 and a 200 day moving average of $314.63. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $379.43. The firm has a market cap of $144.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.