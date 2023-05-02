Summit Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,917 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,361,000 after purchasing an additional 31,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $650,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VDE stock opened at $115.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.34. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $90.87 and a twelve month high of $132.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

