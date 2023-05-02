Summit Financial LLC Sells 12,726 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Summit Financial LLC cut its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,726 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 60.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Everi by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Everi by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Everi by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Everi by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after buying an additional 51,897 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other Everi news, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $714,586.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,211.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $714,586.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,211.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $111,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,007.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,633 shares of company stock valued at $923,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $21.11.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.55 million. Everi had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 55.43%. Everi’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

