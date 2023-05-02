Summit Financial LLC Takes $208,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,396 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,401,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,380.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,111,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,128 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,233,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,235,000 after buying an additional 577,552 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $64.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.22. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

