Summit Materials (SUM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Summit Materials to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $511.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.20 million. On average, analysts expect Summit Materials to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Summit Materials Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. Summit Materials has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $34.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Materials
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.
About Summit Materials
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Materials (SUM)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.