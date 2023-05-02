Summit Materials (SUM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Summit Materials to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $511.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.20 million. On average, analysts expect Summit Materials to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. Summit Materials has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $34.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Materials

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Summit Materials by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at about $257,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

About Summit Materials

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.