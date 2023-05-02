Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$73.08.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLF. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cormark raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

SLF stock opened at C$66.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$52.97 and a twelve month high of C$69.09. The company has a market cap of C$38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$64.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.35.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.14. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of C$12.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.6393606 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.28%.

Insider Activity at Sun Life Financial

In related news, Director Kevin Strain sold 47,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.39, for a total value of C$3,279,847.62. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

