Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.50-11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6-6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.69 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.21-2.71 EPS.

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,983,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.26. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $119.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.14.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.00.

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $170,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,950.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP George Kao sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $170,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,950.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.48 per share, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,430 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

