Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.
STRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 31st.
Sutro Biopharma Trading Up 7.5 %
NASDAQ STRO opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $275.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.89.
Sutro Biopharma Company Profile
Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
