S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SANW opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $58.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 54.38%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other S&W Seed news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 119,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $203,907.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,336,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,827.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANW. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in S&W Seed by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,003,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 411,768 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the first quarter worth about $348,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the first quarter worth about $193,000.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

