Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,100 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Commvault Systems worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVLT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Commvault Systems by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Commvault Systems by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Commvault Systems by 574.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,290,950.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,543,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,290,950.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,543,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,250.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,873 shares of company stock worth $3,448,152 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.61. 174,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,603. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 175.00, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.59. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.92.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $195.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.73 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 2.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

