Swiss National Bank Sells 400 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Autohome were worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Autohome by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ATHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Autohome in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Autohome Price Performance

NYSE ATHM traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.60. 135,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,702. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $40.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.22.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.10 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Autohome Profile

(Get Rating)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

