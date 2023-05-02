T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stake Boosted by Provident Trust Co.

Provident Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,355,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,460 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for 6.8% of Provident Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Provident Trust Co. owned 1.05% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $256,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 160,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $620,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.74. 204,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,191. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.67 and its 200 day moving average is $113.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $135.39.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.