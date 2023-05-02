Taiyo Life Insurance Co. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Taiyo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,307,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,000 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 9.8% of Taiyo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. owned 0.59% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $110,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.07. 100,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,149. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.33. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $96.41.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.