Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,440 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,356,122,000 after purchasing an additional 358,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Target by 20.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,559 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,093,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $759,207,000 after acquiring an additional 300,077 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Target by 12.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,743. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

