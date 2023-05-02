TD Securities Cuts Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target to C$175.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$247.00 to C$231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$193.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet to C$146.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Cargojet Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Cargojet stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.46. 22 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.08 and its 200 day moving average is $89.04. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $74.46 and a 12 month high of $122.28.

About Cargojet

Cargojet, Inc engages in the provision of time-sensitive premium overnight air cargo services. The firm is also involved in providing dedicated aircraft to customers on an ad hoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA, and other select international destinations. The company was founded by Ajay K.

