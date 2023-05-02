TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Sells $720,000.00 in Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $775,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $777,040.00.

On Friday, February 3rd, Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $839,360.00.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNX traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.62. 174,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,191. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 143.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.91.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

See Also

