Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Acquired by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,389,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,482 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources comprises approximately 3.2% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $52,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 17,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TECK traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.02. 1,564,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,906,780. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.67. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.81.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

