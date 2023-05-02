Teleflex (TFX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.97 per share for the quarter. Teleflex has set its FY 2023 guidance at $13.00-$13.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $13.00-13.60 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.01%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Teleflex to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Teleflex Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $274.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $293.81.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.71%.

TFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 6,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 56,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,424 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Teleflex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Further Reading

