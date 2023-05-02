Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.41

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 970442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 6.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -122.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -924.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 25,890 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 340,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of communications services, retail wireless connections, broadband, video, and voice connections. It operates through the following segments: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.