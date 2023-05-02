TELUS (TU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect TELUS to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. TELUS has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, analysts expect TELUS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TELUS Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TU stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.96. 690,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,878. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

TELUS Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TU. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

Featured Stories

