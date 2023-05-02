Tenon Medical (TNON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative net margin of 2,737.63% and a negative return on equity of 653.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.

Tenon Medical Stock Performance

Shares of TNON traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,240. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. Tenon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenon Medical

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Tenon Medical in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tenon Medical during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Tenon Medical during the third quarter worth $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tenon Medical by 225.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 50,646 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tenon Medical by 95.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 43,706 shares during the period. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenon Medical

(Get Rating)

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading

