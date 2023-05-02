Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Research analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 53.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim raised Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.78.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Stock Performance

NYSE:TDC opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.80, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. Teradata has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Insider Activity at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.63 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,321.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 1.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 81.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Teradata by 10.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.