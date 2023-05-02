Terex (NYSE:TEX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Terex updated its FY23 guidance to $5.60-$6.00 EPS.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of TEX stock opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.42. Terex has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Terex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 13.82%.

Insider Transactions at Terex

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at $684,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 374,481 shares of company stock worth $21,446,276 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Terex by 50.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Terex by 5.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Terex by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TEX. Bank of America cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Terex from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.45.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

