Terex (NYSE:TEX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Terex updated its FY23 guidance to $5.60-$6.00 EPS.
Terex Stock Performance
Shares of TEX stock opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.42. Terex has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Terex Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 13.82%.
Insider Transactions at Terex
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Terex by 50.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Terex by 5.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Terex by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on TEX. Bank of America cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Terex from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.45.
Terex Company Profile
Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Terex (TEX)
- Loews Is The Insurance Company That Diversified Correctly
- Why China’s BYD May Be About To Overtake Tesla In The EV Market
- CF Industries Stock Will Help Investors Harvest Profits
- American Water Works Doesn’t Come Cheap, but it May be Worth It
- Which of these Gold Mining Stocks is Glittering After Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.