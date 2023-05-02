Terex (NYSE:TEX) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $46.00, but opened at $48.30. Terex shares last traded at $48.60, with a volume of 489,582 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Terex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Terex

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.45.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $534,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,280 shares in the company, valued at $26,176,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,481 shares of company stock worth $21,446,276 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 438,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after purchasing an additional 417,925 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 886.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 379,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after purchasing an additional 340,911 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 2,694.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 278,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 268,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Up 3.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average is $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

