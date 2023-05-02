Terra Classic (LUNC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $25.95 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $623.58 million and $25.95 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004292 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003779 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,855,598,228,171 coins and its circulating supply is 5,895,278,801,147 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

