Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $113.23

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $113.23 and last traded at $113.23, with a volume of 819254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Stephens increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.22.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,702 shares of company stock worth $824,045 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

