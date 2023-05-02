The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13,008.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 681,011 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.11% of Boeing worth $130,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $501,165,000 after purchasing an additional 263,999 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $538,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,955 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,603,989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,163,000 after purchasing an additional 310,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.77. 2,519,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,119,683. The stock has a market cap of $121.98 billion, a PE ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.69. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

