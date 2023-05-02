The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 2,950,000 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 445,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Buckle Stock Down 0.7 %

Buckle stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,115. Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.28.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Buckle had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BKE shares. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Buckle in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Buckle by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 199,559 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Buckle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Buckle by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,094,000 after acquiring an additional 69,714 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Buckle by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,598,000 after acquiring an additional 655,866 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Buckle by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,723,000 after acquiring an additional 67,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

(Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.