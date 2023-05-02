The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is Chapman Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Chapman Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 5.9% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 676,962 shares valued at $53,960,539. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.21.

NYSE SCHW traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,347,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,372,838. The stock has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

