The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.82. 1,340,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,718,900. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

