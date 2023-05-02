The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,097 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,816 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,178,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM stock opened at $157.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.76. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJM. UBS Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.27.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.