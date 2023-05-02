The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys Shares of 11,625 ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

NYSE:CHPT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,495,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,104,243. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 73.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.84%. On average, analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $2,323,393.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $2,323,393.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 14,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $136,074.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,808.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,610 shares of company stock worth $2,562,686 in the last ninety days. 23.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

