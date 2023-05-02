The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $79,000 Holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Tenaya Therapeutics worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 78.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 85.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 33,726 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 219.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 124.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after buying an additional 555,928 shares in the last quarter.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Performance

Tenaya Therapeutics stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.25. 549,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,834. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $9.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. The company has a market cap of $351.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David V. Goeddel purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $3,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,370,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,562,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

