The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) by 126.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 16,149,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,758,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,760,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,256,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,318 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $8,672,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 50,365 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ LXRX traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 244,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,925. The company has a market capitalization of $449.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73,341.00% and a negative return on equity of 96.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.