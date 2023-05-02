The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Weave Communications by 535.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 472.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Weave Communications Price Performance

Shares of WEAV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 97,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,179. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $280.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $6.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 54.62% and a negative net margin of 35.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

About Weave Communications

(Get Rating)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.