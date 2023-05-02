The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTV. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Innovid in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Innovid by 89.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovid in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Innovid from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Innovid in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of CTV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.92. 53,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,992. The company has a market capitalization of $125.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 3.23. Innovid Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

