The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 164.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SO. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

Southern Price Performance

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern stock opened at $74.09 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.74%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

