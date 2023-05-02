The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 488,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,255,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 960,709 shares of company stock valued at $58,092,494 over the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

TTD stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.61. 1,191,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,175,133. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 629.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day moving average is $52.90.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

