Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Phraction Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Phraction Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 4.1% of Phraction Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 31,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,135,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE TMO traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $547.79. 67,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,938. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $559.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06. The stock has a market cap of $211.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.91.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.