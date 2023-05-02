Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 12,569 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 124.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,569 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.58, a PEG ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $63.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.32%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

